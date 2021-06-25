Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Critical Race Theory Bans Are a Political Ploy, Students and Teachers Say

ourcommunitynow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie, a Black high-schooler in Fort Worth who prefers not to use her real name, is already having a difficult time in her social studies class. On June 15, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 , which will significantly change the social studies curriculum and civics instruction in public schools across the state. The bill says, among other things, that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

ourcommunitynow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#School Teachers#Critical Race Theory#House#Teen Vogue#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Fox News

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bills banning critical race theory from schools, making curriculum transparent

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that he signed two bills regarding the education of the state's children. House Bill 2906 blocks state-run schools and government entities from requiring training in critical race theory, which the governor said suggests that people are "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," the governor said in a statement, according to FOX 10 of Phoenix.
Wisconsin StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Study slams Wisconsin civics and history education

MILWAUKEE - A leading education research organization slammed Wisconsin for the state’s poor standards in social studies. The Fordham Institute’s “State of State Standards in Civics and History for 2021” gave Wisconsin double failing grades in the subjects. Joining nine other states at the bottom of the Fordham rankings, the state received Fs in both subjects.
EducationLexington Herald-Leader

‘Death by 1,000 cuts:’ Critical race theory another weapon against public education.

Kentucky is lucky to have a public servant like Education Commissioner Jason Glass. On Tuesday, he beamed in from his vacation to explain clearly and concisely to members of the Interim Education Committee what critical race theory is and what it is not — most of all, NOT being taught in Kentucky schools. He also explained the concept of equity — the idea that we help students who are at a disadvantage — although we’d hope that as education committee members, they already had some grasp on it. He suggested that instead of muzzling teachers with abstract language, legislators should pass a law requiring that dissenting viewpoints be taught on controversial topics. (That could bring its own confusion: “Jim Crow laws created legal segregation, disenfranchised and terrorized Black people across the South, but not everyone agrees they created a framework of systemic racism.” Um, ok).
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Fears of Critical Race Theory in schools are unfounded

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the complex study of the US race history. The war over its ligitimacy persists. More than twenty states have banned it from schools or are still trying to. One TV channel replays the same attack on CRT every day. Ohio’s School Board is attacking CRT—and that threatens our public schools and our democracy.
Public HealthHarvard Health

How COVID taught America about inequity in education

“Unequal” is a multipart series highlighting the work of Harvard faculty, staff, students, alumni, and researchers on issues of race and inequality across the U.S. This part looks at how the pandemic called attention to issues surrounding the racial achievement gap in America. The pandemic has disrupted education nationwide, turning...
PoliticsIbj.com

Sheila Kennedy: Uninformed frenzy over critical race theory is all politics

A recent issue of my husband’s “Engineering News Record”—hardly a left-wing publication—included an article on infrastructure inequality and the ways in which decades of decisions about infrastructure siting and quality continue to shortchange Black neighborhoods. Reports about the Tulsa race massacre came as a surprise to those of us whose...
Educationourcommunitynow.com

IL passes bill requiring Asian American history be taught in public schools

SKOKIE, Ill. (July 9, 2021) – On Friday, July 9, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools. The measure will ensure every public high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history as well as the contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
EducationPosted by
CBS News

Head of teachers union says critical race theory isn't taught in schools, vows to defend "honest history"

As the debate over how race is taught in schools continues to be a hot-button issue in many school districts, the president of one of America's largest teachers unions is speaking out against efforts to ban critical race theory. In a speech this week, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said critical race theory it is not even taught in elementary schools — and she vowed to fight "culture warriors" who are "bullying teachers."
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Ducey signs critical race theory ban in final bill push

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called “critical race theory.”. The action came as the Republican governor faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto 35 remaining bills, including a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.
Alabama Statepbs.org

Educator Voice: A school social worker’s take on gender identity and school policy

EducationELAHealthSocial StudiesU.S. Opponents of several bills targeting transgender youth attend a rally at the Alabama State House to draw attention to anti-transgender legislation introduced in Alabama on March 30, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. There are so far 192 anti-LGBTQ bills under consideration in state legislatures across the United States. Of those, 93 directly target transgender people. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)
EducationPosted by
Fox News

Politico claims critical race theory curriculum isn't being taught in schools

In a recent article, Politico denied that school boards are promoting critical race theory in the classroom. On Wednesday, Politico published an article titled "Could a School-Board Fight Over Critical Race Theory Help Turn Virginia Red?" Reporter Maya King claimed the current fight against critical race theory is mainly made up of Republicans attempting to take back Congress.
EducationThe Daily World

Schools must teach students about racism

Good teachers know that if something is relevant to their students’ experiences, it needs to be a part of their education. Yet, teaching about racism in schools is now drawing feverish condemnation from conservatives, particularly over “critical race theory.” Teachers like myself are being accused of “indoctrinating” students, or of introducing extraneous racial issues that don’t belong in school.
SocietyScranton Times

Racism instruction critical

Ignoring our nation’s legacy of bigotry only serves to blame Black people for their own oppression. Good teachers know that if something is relevant to their students’ experiences, it needs to be a part of their education. Yet teaching about racism in schools draws feverish condemnation from conservatives, particularly over...

Comments / 1

Community Policy