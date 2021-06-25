Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Criterion Channel Is Putting A Huge Focus On Animation, Releasing 31 Features In July

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriterion, that great emblem of arthouse gatekeeping, is getting seriously into animation. Next month, it will release 31 indie animated titles on The Criterion Channel, its streaming service. The films are a sample of prestige, adult-leaning indie animation from around the world. Titles range from the relatively famous (Oscar-nominated war...

www.cartoonbrew.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Signe Baumane
Person
Karel Zeman
Person
Satoshi Kon
Person
Ari Folman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Animated Films#The Criterion Channel#Singaporean#Czech#Mind Game#Persepolis#Chico Rita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Monark Opening Movie Features 2D and 3D Animation

The official YouTube channel for Monark has uploaded the opening movie for the upcoming RPG. The opening blends 2D and 3D animation, showcasing colorful visuals set to a song performed by KAF. The song, titled “Nihil” is performed by the Virtual Singer and is immediately available to listen to through the opening movie.
ComicsComicBook

Chainsaw Man Will Be Animated by Mappa Branch Focused on Work Conditions

One of the biggest anime series out there, and it hasn't even debuted yet. The franchise has been enjoying explosive growth this past year, and Studio MAPPA hopes to keep the hype going with its adaptation. The studio's first teaser trailer did insanely well with fans as we expected, and now, it seems MAPPA hopes to right a wrong with its work on Chainsaw Man.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Black Netflix Movies Now Streaming Featuring Classic Black-focused Flicks

1. Audible – July 1. A documentary called “Audible” debuts. The film is about “a football player who is Deaf while coping with family and relationship issues all while gearing up for his Homecoming game,” per Netflix. The Observer reported that “the life of deaf high school football player Amaree McKenstry” is the film’s focus.
Beauty & Fashionfilminquiry.com

IDENTIFYING FEATURES: Lost In Focus

I heard a complaint recently about a lot of cinema and television today adhering to almost exclusively shallow-focus cinematography. In promotional video and TV advertising, where a lot of current cinema aesthetics are finding their influences, this is a common practice because both of those mediums are selling a central object or product that doesn’t need to be showcased in context to anything else. I’ve seen shallow focus be used to incredibly powerful lengths in movies like Gus Van Sant’s Elephant (2003) or the Dardenne Bros. Rosetta (1999). I’ve also seen it be visually distracting and boring like in Tyger Tyger (2021). It’s a refuge of the independent filmmaker as well because it paves over scenic limitations and a lot of affordable consumer lenses that maintain a professional feel (everyone is a sucker for bokeh) tend to be mostly short-focus lenses while. In Identifying Features, Fernanda Valadez uses shallow focus as an intrinsic part of her film’s thesis.
Houston, TXthisis50.com

Mezuo makes Feature Film Composition Debut with Global Netflix release of “Clash” on July 7th

The Houston, Texas born Multihyphenate artist, Mezuo, has joined the list of young composers with his latest effort in the latest Netflix release “Clash”, produced and directed by Canadian-Nigerian multiple award-winning filmmaker Pascal Atuma. The film was globally released on July 7th, marking Mezuo’s composition debut for Netflix following the critical acclaim of his debut music video release for “30”. The film score is said to have “pulled from both American and Nigerian influences to create a multicultural feel”, the Los Angeles based artist explained. When asked about the importance of the Netflix deal for his career trajectory, Mezuo said that he believes “the Netflix credit contributes heavily to solidifying my reputation across music and film.” He continued by stating that “the opportunity leaves the door open for more advanced roles within the theatrical space because of the success of this initial release.”
MoviesCollider

'After Yang' Review: Kogonoda's Sci-Fi Is the Best Movie about A.I. in Years | Cannes 2021

Science fiction as a genre has the ability to reveal intimate aspects of the human condition while also exploring fantastic stories set in far futures or distant worlds. While modern blockbusters tend to focus on the spectacle of the genre that is provided with the magic of visual effects, Kogonada's sophomore feature, After Yang, takes the genre at its most minimalistic and personal, using artificial humans to explore everything from memories, to identity, to culture, in the best movie about A.I. in years.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases Trailer for Their Upcoming Animated Feature Film ‘Encanto’

Disney has just released a trailer for their upcoming animated feature film “Encanto.” The film is their Thanksgiving offering, with a release date of November 24, 2021. “You’re invited into the exceptional, fantastical and magical Casa Madrigal. 🦋✨ Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Encanto now! See the movie this November. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.”
MoviesAnime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Streams 1st 3 Minutes

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's new Belle (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film began streaming the film's first three minutes on YouTube on Friday at 10:15 a.m. EDT. The video will be available for 48 hours. The scene depicts Belle performing in the online world of U.
ComicsCNET

Hayao Miyazaki's Future Boy Conan gets remastered North American release

Future Boy Conan, a 1978 anime TV series that marks famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first solo directing credit, is getting a remastered North American release this year. GKIDS, an animation producer and distributor that handles North American distribution for Studio Ghibli films, announced Thursday that it's acquired the North...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Where Is Anne Frank’ Film Review: Animated Feature Puts Holocaust Heroine in Timely Fantasy

Israeli director Ari Folman has made five feature films, including 2013’s bold live-action/animation sci-fi hybrid “The Congress.” But nobody at the Cannes Film Festival who sees his new film, “Where Is Anne Frank” (which premiered in an out-of-competition slot on Friday), is liable to be thinking of any Folman film other than his Oscar-nominated “Waltz With Bashir” from 2008.
MoviesHollywood News

Daniel Gillies on new films ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ and ‘Coming Home in the Dark’

Daniel Gillies is better known to most people for his portrayal of one member of the original family of vampires, Elijah Mikaelson. He inhabited the role for eight years, debuting the character in The Vampire Diaries before reprising it in The Vampire Diaries’ spin-off, The Originals. As Elijah he was the sensible, well-spoken, and well-dressed older sibling of wild hybrid Klaus. Now though, he swaps Elijah’s trademark smart attire for a military flight suit in Occupation: Rainfall.
ComicsComicBook

Lost Hayao Miyazaki Anime Licensed by GKids

Hayao Miyazaki has made a name for himself thanks to the legendary works that he helped create at Studio Ghibli, including movies like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle, but the first directorial debut for the prolific anime creator has been "lost" for some time. Recently, however, the company GKids has announced that it has licensed the original anime, Future Boy Conan, which was the directorial debut for Miyazaki and has yet to make its way to North America. GKids will create an English Dub for the series and plans on releasing it to the West later this year.
ComicsEngadget

Netflix's anime adaptation of classic manga 'Spriggan' debuts in 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer for Spriggan, its upcoming adaption of Hiroshi Takashige and Ryoji Minagawa’s seminal manga of the same name. The streaming giant first announced series in 2019, at which point it said it would release the show in 2021. Spriggan is now slated to debut next year, following production delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesCollider

11 Great New Horror Movies Streaming in July You Can’t Miss

The summer season is usually slow when it comes to horror. However, many streaming services are still releasing new horror movies, as well as adding older ones to their catalog to keep spooky season going all year long. If you are looking for something terrifying and exciting to watch, we have got your back. Below we've put together a list of some of the best new horror movies streaming in July that you should make sure to add to your queue and prioritize on your watchlist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy