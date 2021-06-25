Criterion Channel Is Putting A Huge Focus On Animation, Releasing 31 Features In July

I heard a complaint recently about a lot of cinema and television today adhering to almost exclusively shallow-focus cinematography. In promotional video and TV advertising, where a lot of current cinema aesthetics are finding their influences, this is a common practice because both of those mediums are selling a central object or product that doesn’t need to be showcased in context to anything else. I’ve seen shallow focus be used to incredibly powerful lengths in movies like Gus Van Sant’s Elephant (2003) or the Dardenne Bros. Rosetta (1999). I’ve also seen it be visually distracting and boring like in Tyger Tyger (2021). It’s a refuge of the independent filmmaker as well because it paves over scenic limitations and a lot of affordable consumer lenses that maintain a professional feel (everyone is a sucker for bokeh) tend to be mostly short-focus lenses while. In Identifying Features, Fernanda Valadez uses shallow focus as an intrinsic part of her film’s thesis.