Mackinac Bridge Walk Set for Labor Day After 1 Year Break

Take a walk some time on the Ellsworth Street Bridge across the Willamette River in Albany and you’ll notice a thing or two. Or maybe not, so let me point them out. You’ll notice, for instance, that the venerable span is once again in need of repairs. At least one short section of the concrete railing is eroding pretty fast. It’s a mystery why that particular spot has deteriorated as it has when most of the railing is OK.