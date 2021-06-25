Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mackinac Bridge Walk Set for Labor Day After 1 Year Break

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) suspension bridge linking the Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas will be restricted to foot traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 6. Walkers will start from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace at either end of the span. Participants can start any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Suspension Bridge#Mackinac Bridge#Ignace#Ap#Upper Peninsulas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsglenarborsun.com

Paddling for change, from Mackinac Bridge to Lansing

Childhood friends William Wright and Chris Yahanda wanted to do their part to protect the Great Lakes and, in particular, to urge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to shut down the Line 5 oil pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac by terminating the easement of Canadian pipeline company Enbridge. Environmental groups...
EnvironmentWWMT

Mackinac Island ferry rescues boaters after storm

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A ferry crew went on a rescue mission this morning after a fast-moving storm created a problem for some boaters. The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Crew heard the call for a boater in distress around 10:30 a.m. According to a passenger on board,...
Politicsnwlaborpress.org

Most Labor Day picnics cancelled

Northwest Oregon Labor Council (NOLC) won’t host its annual Labor Day picnic again this year because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings. The event was also canceled last year because of the pandemic. NOLC’s Labor Day event at Oaks Park is one of the largest west of the Mississippi, with crowds of over 18,000. Oaks Park is limited to gatherings of 2,500 people for the remainder of 2021.
Environmentdiscoverestevan.com

Lytton, B.C. Breaks 84-Year Heat Record Set in Southeast

It took 10 days shy of 84 years, but the hottest temperature on record across Canada is no longer a feat that the towns of Yellow Grass and Midale can boast. Environment and Climate Change Canada announced the town of Lytton, B.C. reached 46.6 C yesterday. Highs of 47 C...
Lifestylehh-today.com

Taking a walk on the Ellsworth Street Bridge

Take a walk some time on the Ellsworth Street Bridge across the Willamette River in Albany and you’ll notice a thing or two. Or maybe not, so let me point them out. You’ll notice, for instance, that the venerable span is once again in need of repairs. At least one short section of the concrete railing is eroding pretty fast. It’s a mystery why that particular spot has deteriorated as it has when most of the railing is OK.
Trafficabc10up.com

Mackinac Bridge Experiences Heavy Traffic Over Holiday Weekend

The holiday weekend meant traffic on Michigan’s most popular bridge. The Mackinac Bridge had heavy traffic and congestion today with travelers going back and forth between peninsulas. The Mackinac Bridge Authority warned this morning, “Expect heavy traffic, congestion, and back–ups for several miles, approaching the bridge for the next several...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Lied Platte River Bridge reopens after two years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The popular Lied Platte River Bridge and MoPac Trail are reopening after two years of repairs. The bridge closed down after being damaged during Nebraska’s historic 2019 floods. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening this Saturday at 11 am. The Lied Platte...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Minnesota

Where can you get the most bang for your buck in Minnesota? Based on this list you need to head north. Homesnacks.com has compiled the data and found the most affordable places to live in Minnesota for 2021. After crunching data from the US Census in terms of median housing...
Mackinac Island, MIPosted by
MLive

Pirate ship Good Fortune sets sail for 2021 Mackinac Island trips, sunset cruises

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - A big group of friendly pirates is back on the water now that The Good Fortune ship has kicked off its 2021 season. Part of the Star Line ferry fleet, this wooden pirate ship decked out with water cannons and flying a skull-and-crossbones flag makes five trips a day between Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island. In the evenings, it offers a family-friendly pirate cruise that motors under the Mackinac Bridge, then launches an adults-only Nauti Pirate Cruise that’s BYOB and designed to catch the sunset.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Celebrate Hudson Labor Day Weekend!

After a challenging year, Hudson residents deserve something great! All Hudson residents are invited to gather and celebrate all that is good about Hudson. A special Celebrate Hudson weekend is being planned with something fun for everyone, including a parade! Mark your calendars for Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6. Read the full story below! www.hudson.oh.us/CelebrateHudson.
Breckenridge, MIUS News and World Report

Man's Leg Amputated After Fireworks Show Accident

BRECKENRIDGE, Mich. (AP) — An experienced pyrotechnic lost a leg after an accident during a fireworks show in central Michigan, authorities said. “Something malfunctioned with a mortar as he was lighting it, and it tipped over and hit his leg,” Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris said. “He had to have the leg amputated."
Ogden, UTUS News and World Report

Downtown Mural Complete: 'It's All About Us, All of Us'

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — As soon as he started painting, artist David Sepulveda said the good vibes started coming his way. Since arriving in Ogden about a month ago, he said, “all that I’ve been feeling is love. All the neighbors that walk by every day, every night around here, they always give us a smile, some words of (encouragement), ‘Yo, keep doing it.’”
Portsmouth, NHUS News and World Report

Pandemic Prompts Historic Garden to Move to Mainland NH

An island garden that once inspired one of America’s foremost impressionist painters has been reconstructed on the New Hampshire mainland for a second summer because of the pandemic. An island garden that once inspired one of America’s foremost impressionist painters has been reconstructed on the New Hampshire mainland for a...
Kentucky StateUS News and World Report

Kentucky Agency Asks More Residents to Remove Bird Feeders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky wildlife officials are asking residents in three more counties to remove bird feeders as they investigate reports of sick and dying birds. Residents in Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties were asked to join those in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties in removing bird feeders until further notice, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources veterinarian Christine Casey told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
California StateUS News and World Report

California Forest Closed as Wildfires Burn, Heat Returns

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — Flames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires. Hundreds of firefighters aided by aircraft were fighting the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Only In Connecticut

Connecticut’s Ayers Gap Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis

Connecticut has an abundance of lovely waterfall trails but this is one of favorites for families! Ayers Gap is a stunning 80-acre nature preserve that features the gorgeous cascades of Bailey’s Ravine. Not only can you take the trail for a warm-weather waterfall, you can also discover quite the frozen treat in the wintertime! Let’s […] The post Connecticut’s Ayers Gap Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis appeared first on Only In Your State.
Vermont StateUS News and World Report

Vermont Offering More Than $6M in Recreation Grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is offering more than $6 Million in grants for outdoor recreation. The 2021 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative Community Grant Program and the Enhancement of Recreational Stewardship and Access Trail Grants have similar application timelines, they serve different purposes and will fund different types of work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy