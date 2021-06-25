Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

12 Movies That Were Supposed To Get Sequels (But Didn’t)

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a movie is particularly successful, it begs the question of whether or not there will be a sequel. Sometimes, the sequel lives up to — or surpasses — its predecessor. Many other times, it’s simply not as good. Then there’s instances where a movie is expected to have a sequel (or sequels) before it’s even released. But what happens when that movie fails to perform financially or critically?

961thebreeze.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequels#Chickens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Movie Sequel Of All Time

Hollywood executives have a working assumption regarding many movies. If the first installment of a film did extremely well, then a sequel would have a chance to do well, too. The argument makes some sense. The first movie builds a brand, and the moviegoing public is already familiar with the characters. What could go wrong? […]
MoviesComicBook

Hey, Remember the Time Taskmaster Was Supposed to Get a Solo Movie Starring Moon Knight?

Now that Black Widow has entered theaters, Taskmaster is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a matter of months, Moon Knight will debut on Disney+, giving fans their first look at the live-action version of Marc Spector. Some 13 years years ago, however, the two were supposed to fight each other in a pre-MCU movie from the mind of action filmmaker Joe Carnahan.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie Is Getting A Sequel

Netflix’s upcoming action movie Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t even releasing until the 14th of this month, but it’s already been confirmed that a sequel is in development. Admittedly, that’s hardly surprising news when the trailer alone promised a violent and stylish effort with plenty of franchise potential in the premise, and the film looks like it’s going to deliver fun by the bucketload.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On the big screen at least, horror can always typically be relied on to post a strong opening weekend. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences are never going to grow tired of that visceral thrill that comes with being scared out of your seat, which is why so many widely-panned titles often pull in big numbers before fading from memory in no time at all.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘Tomorrow War’ Review: This Summer’s Best Blockbuster Movie (So Far) Isn’t In Theaters

The Tomorrow War is just one movie (along with the first Fear Street flick) debuting tomorrow which should have been an old-school Hollywood triumph but will now exist as another notch in the belt of the streaming giants. That Chermin sold the trilogy to Netflix doesn't make either of them the villain any more than Skydance understandably taking the upfront payday (allegedly around $200 million) for the star-driven, big-budget, star-driven original makes Amazon the baddie. Still, in a cruel bit of irony, director Chris McKay and writer Zach Dean's sci-fi actioner, starring Chris Pratt as a soldier sent to the future to help humanity fight a losing war against alien invaders, is summer's best "blockbuster" so far.
Moviesfloodmagazine.com

“Zola” Is Much More Than Just “the Twitter Thread Movie” (Although It Doesn’t Need to Be)

2014 was the only year I kept up with film enough that I was regularly checking reviews on the weekly onslaught of new releases. I remember it was this year because the word “gimmick” came up a lot in negative write-ups of the movies I wound up really enjoying—the single-shot gimmick of Birdman, the shot-over-the-course-of-12-years gimmick of Boyhood, and the shot-on-an-iPhone gimmick of Tangerine come immediately to mind. It’s hard to say how much of the animosity these movies faced was linked to their hype (quite a bit of that can accrue over the course of a dozen years), but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the thought process that leads someone to think these devices weren’t used to expand the ever-tightening constraints of what film can be during a period when the fear of “gimmicky” filmmaking exists on one end of a very small spectrum opposite the legitimate concern that every new movie is a sequel, a remake, a cash-grab novel adaptation, or, as is most often the case, a Marvel production.
Movies/Film

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: A Violent, Melancholy Sequel That Can’t Quite Match the First Movie

The Fear Street saga continues with Fear Street Part 2: 1978, a less-successful sequel that still manages to thrill and surprise. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 was a tribute to the late ’90s slasher revival that was launched with the game-changing Scream. 1978 strives for another era – the days of The Burning and Friday the 13th (two movies, I should add, that actually came out in the ’80s, not the ’70s). The cheeky self-awareness that populated the first film is less present here, replaced instead with an emotional, even melancholy tale of two young sisters hurtling towards certain doom.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesHello Magazine

Black Widow first reactions are in - and viewers are saying the same thing

Scarlett Johansson’s much-anticipated solo MCU film Black Widow premiered on Tuesday, and those lucky enough to watch the film before its release on 9 July have given their early reactions. Taking to Twitter, the reviews have been hugely positive, with viewers particularly praising Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Filming action stunts has affected Margot Robbie's body

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie elaborated on how the stunts she performed has affected her body and adrenaline responses while working on various movie projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming star of James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' during a news interview said that doing explosive...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Retailepicstream.com

Taika Waititi Finally Breaks Silence After Racy Photos with Tessa Thompson Went Viral

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The world of entertainment went into a major frenzy last May when photos of Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and British singer-songwriter Rita Ora being a little too intimate with one another went viral. Initially, the general belief within the Marvel fandom was that it was just a playful scenario and nothing more but the three-way kiss they shared caused a ton of controversy.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Confirms That The Trickster Knew Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Secret

Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist was a truly audacious plan: heading back to key MCU events borrow that timeline’s Infinity Stones. Most of the ‘past’ characters were completely oblivious to this, though a notable exception was Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One, who quickly surmised what was up. But in Loki we now know that the god of mischief also recognizes shenanigans when he sees them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy