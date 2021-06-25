12 Movies That Were Supposed To Get Sequels (But Didn’t)

2014 was the only year I kept up with film enough that I was regularly checking reviews on the weekly onslaught of new releases. I remember it was this year because the word “gimmick” came up a lot in negative write-ups of the movies I wound up really enjoying—the single-shot gimmick of Birdman, the shot-over-the-course-of-12-years gimmick of Boyhood, and the shot-on-an-iPhone gimmick of Tangerine come immediately to mind. It’s hard to say how much of the animosity these movies faced was linked to their hype (quite a bit of that can accrue over the course of a dozen years), but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the thought process that leads someone to think these devices weren’t used to expand the ever-tightening constraints of what film can be during a period when the fear of “gimmicky” filmmaking exists on one end of a very small spectrum opposite the legitimate concern that every new movie is a sequel, a remake, a cash-grab novel adaptation, or, as is most often the case, a Marvel production.