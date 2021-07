What parents to you at home is what a boss to you at the office. A boss is a very quintessential figure when it comes to the beginning and thriving your professional life. A boss does make a noteworthy difference in your professional life by teaching you valuable skills, ins and outs of the corporate world, how to grow and succeed, and the list is endless. Since a boss does so much for you in your professional life, don’t you think he deserves a bit of appreciation and greetings from you on his birthday?