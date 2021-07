Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Are institutions of higher learning providing students with the knowledge and skills that corporations are seeking in employees? In this episode, APU Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Marie Gould Harper, talks to Elena Agaragimova about solutions to build stronger connections between higher education and corporations. Learn how the pandemic has accelerated the need for these partnerships, steps needed to support professional training and development discussions, and the role of technology.