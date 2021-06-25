Cancel
Charleston, SC

Kiawah mansion fetches $20.5M, setting a record for a Charleston-area home sale

By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kiawah Island mansion that dates back to the early 1800s sold June 24 for $20.5 million, setting a record price for a home in the Charleston area. A Charleston County recorded deed shows the buyer of the Vanderhorst Mansion as Vanderhorst Estate LLC, but it included no information about the ownership of the company. A spokeswoman representing the 16.5-acre estate on the edge of the Kiawah River said the purchaser wanted to remain anonymous.

www.postandcourier.com
