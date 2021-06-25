Cancel
California State

California Roads Add More Cars After Easing of Restrictions

By Jeffrey Bair
Bloomberg
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia road use is gradually moving toward pre-pandemic levels since the state lifted its Covid restrictions on June 11. Traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, the biggest toll collection site in Northern California, has increased 1% since Governor Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions two weeks ago. More than 120,000 vehicles a day are now driving across the bridge, down from 133,000 in June 2019, Bay Area Toll Authority data show. It’s unclear whether traffic and the gasoline demand that comes with it will fully return to pre-pandemic levels for the rest of this year.

