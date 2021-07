There are a couple of new keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11 for widgets, snap layouts and the Action Center. Snap your windows to different layouts with Windows Key + Z. If your PC is up and running with Windows 11 through the Windows Insider program right now, then we have a note for you. There are a couple of new keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11. The Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts still persist, but Windows 11 changes a few of them as noted in the Windows Insider blog post. We've collected some of them here: