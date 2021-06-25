The Shadowrun Trilogy of cyberpunk RPGs is free on GOG this weekend

Gacha games are popular mobile RPGs with controllable units and tons of bad guys, and these are the best ones. Gacha games are fairly popular these days. The most popular ones have millions of installs and even the smaller ones have loyal fans. The games have a specific style of play. They usually have old-school, jRPG combat mechanics along with very long storylines, various types of special events, and sometimes there is online multiplayer. However, the hallmark feature of a gacha game is the gacha element. You summon characters with in-game currency or in-game items (often called pulls). As the game meta shifts, it becomes necessary to build and rebuild your team multiple times and that helps keep things interesting. Plus, once you get a good meta team, the damage you can do is insane.