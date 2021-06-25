Cancel
The Shadowrun Trilogy of cyberpunk RPGs is free on GOG this weekend

PCGamesN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shadowrun Trilogy is free this weekend, and it’s a series of RPG games you definitely don’t want to miss. You can claim your copy of the trilogy between now and Sunday over on GOG, and head straight into the a near future where magic is real and hacking is a way of life.

Summer gaming sales have become a long-standing tradition at this point, with online storefronts like Steam and GOG and company-owned clients like the PlayStation Store all vying for players’ hard-earned cash with increasingly lucrative sales. This year’s GOG Summer Sale will be wrapping up tomorrow, but before then they’ve released one last incentive to bring you to their store – Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Hong Kong and Shadowrun Dragonfall are all available for free on GOG right now!
