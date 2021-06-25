Ithaca’s Public Safety Department has its Architects
ITHACA, NY — The City of Ithaca’s forthcoming Public Safety Department now has it’s architects. On March 31st, The City of Ithaca voted to adopt the Reimagining Public Safety Plan. Tompkins County voted to adopt the same plan on March 30th. Objectives in the plan are specific to the City and County’s jurisdiction. Of the objectives in the City’s portion of the plan, the boldest is forming a new Department of Public Safety, replacing the Ithaca Police Department.www.wrfi.org