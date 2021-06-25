5 Things To Keep In Mind When Your Ex Starts Dating Someone New
As if breakups weren’t already hard enough, moving on is even harder when you ex moves on before you do. And even though dating again doesn’t necessarily mean they’re over you, it def isn’t fun to see your ex with someone new. If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram and thought, “My ex seems so happy with his rebound,” then you know how heartbreaking it can be — but remember: just because someone looks happy doesn’t mean they actually are, especially when it comes to their social media presence. Appearances are deceiving, y’all.www.elitedaily.com