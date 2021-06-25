5 Things To Keep In Mind When Your Ex Starts Dating Someone New

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You're pissed at your partner so you start to compose a text that'll really let them know how you're feeling. You type and delete, over and over, because you're unable to fully express the fury in your heart while still making your point. Eventually, you give up on your point altogether and say something really ugly, or they push a boundary they know they shouldn’t touch. All of this just escalates the situation and you end up fighting over text — hard. If anything, you feel worse now. The rage text, it turns out, isn't the best text to send if you’re mad at your partner. Shocker, I know.