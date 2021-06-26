Flooding causes temporary shutdown of Marshall Municipal Utilities wastewater plant
MARSHALL — Record rainfall and unprecedented flooding of Salt Fork Creek has led to some problems for Marshall Municipal Utilities’ Wastewater Treatment Plant. A news release states flood water from the creek surpassed a protective levee, and caused a temporary shutdown of the wastewater plant. Not only has flooding forced a shutdown, but the sanitary sewer collection system is now backed up. This will continue until the water goes down, according to the release.www.kmzu.com