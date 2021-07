If you buy dishwasher pods, chances are you’ve been getting the same ones over and over, just because you don’t want to waste money on a brand that may leave your glassware streaky. Or force you to rewash half your dishes afterward. They’re just expensive enough to make it hard to switch brands, because what do you do if, after three washes, you realize you hate those new pods and you’re stuck with 45 tablets lying around? It’s a problem we’ve had ourselves, which is why we culled the top-reviewed detergents on the market and tried several firsthand to bring you what we consider to be the best dishwasher pods you can buy right now.