Lensbaby Obscura Pinhole Lens System for Fujifilm X Announced

fujirumors.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLensbaby has announced a new Obscura system, a modern take on pinhole photography. The system is available for various mounts including Fujifilm X here. A unique tool for creating dreamlike images, the Obscura 16mm Mirrorless Pancake Lens from Lensbaby is designed for cameras featuring a FUJIFILM X lens mount. The 16mm Pinhole/Zone Plate/Pinhole Sieve pancake lens for mirrorless cameras is unusual with a versatile range of three selectable styles. It is a fixed-focus lens with selectable pinhole style that each provide a different, soft, and surreal rendering.

