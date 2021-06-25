Lensbaby Obscura Pinhole Lens System for Fujifilm X Announced

The relatively small camera body of the Fujifilm GFX100S, along with the built-in IBIS system, means you can use the camera like any other DSLR, without having to always use a tripod, and this makes it an enjoyable camera to use. One that leaves you impressed with the image quality on offer. We would say that prime lenses are needed to really get the most out of the 100mp sensor, and you do need to think about your technique at times. But, the best thing about the GFX100S is simply how good the images look, straight from the camera, Fujifilm has made a camera that anyone can pick up and start using, without having to spend traditional medium format prices.