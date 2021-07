As she sat outside alone on one of her favorite beach chairs, Valerie Kusner put her head in her hands and knelt over as she thought of all her school assignments due that night. The morning sun beamed down on her, reflecting on her new Ray Ban glasses, but behind those lenses, her eyes sulked. She kept in mind that her current situation with living in South Hampton for the summer alongside three friends was better than her usual environment. Being bombarded by her parents as she woke up each morning didn’t help the already overwhelming stress of the constant supply of assignments she received each day. Despite the warmth in her new backyard and the meal she looked forward to at her local bagel shop, she couldn’t help but dread the daily Zoom session she had with her class later that morning.