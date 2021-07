Stories about what would happen after the apocalypse continue to thrive in the gaming community. Many of them focus on bands of survivors attempting to make a living in the harsh wastelands of the old world. However, some of them follow the idea of humanity being able to recover and build up new cities from whatever they can. In Code 351’s Project Haven, you lead a band of mercenaries as they struggle to survive in a city called Haven, the last one on Earth. To better understand the foundation of this project, we spoke to developers Sérgio Gil and Joana Dimas. While Gil explained their journey, we had Dimas’s art to complement it.