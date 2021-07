NASHVILLE, TN — On June 16, 2021 Lipscomb University has announced that it will start another chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals For America or ALPFA. Lipscomb's ALPFA will be led by eight undergraduate and graduate business students, namely Sebastian Salazar, Bianka Gavidia, Zuriel Godinez, Chelsea Millon, Daniel Kotula, Citlali Lopez, Freddy Foster and Esteban Gonzalez. They have met virtually this summer to establish the ALPFA and already planned the guest speakers, workshops and networking opportunities for events to promote professionalism for the 2020-21 school year.