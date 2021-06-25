Exploring Johan’s Jӧe Swedish Coffee House & Café’s Newest Dishes

As the state starts to reopen, some of our favorite businesses are starting to reopen too, including one of Exeter’s most beloved culinary destinations, the Epoch Restaurant. The restaurant will be reopening its doors on July 1 with a fresh new concept, guest experience and new name, the Epoch Gastropub. “This last year allowed us to not only focus on projects like redoing our dining room floors and adding more outdoor seating options, but focus on a new direction for the restaurant as a whole,” says General Manager Derek Hunt. “We want to come back fresh and a year older, but not worse for wear. Our focus on being an upscale gastropub gives us the opportunity to highlight New England cuisine and talented breweries around the state while staying true to who we are — a premier destination on the seacoast for eating and drinking.”