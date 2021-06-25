Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

My Life Is a Laundromat: From Spin Cycle to Adult, All at Once

By City Desk
Campus News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be a sense of camaraderie at my small Catholic college that is financially falling apart. The people who go there are head over heels about the greasy dining hall onion rings, sleazebag professors who may or may not moonlight as bookies or mistresses or ice cream truck drivers. Our one notable graduate is Jimmy Fallon, which says a lot about the seriousness of my little college that neighbors a Subway and city basketball court lovingly.

cccnews.info
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundromat#Payless#The Super Jumbo Dryer#Chinese#The College Of Saint Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy