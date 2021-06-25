My Life Is a Laundromat: From Spin Cycle to Adult, All at Once

There seems to be a sense of camaraderie at my small Catholic college that is financially falling apart. The people who go there are head over heels about the greasy dining hall onion rings, sleazebag professors who may or may not moonlight as bookies or mistresses or ice cream truck drivers. Our one notable graduate is Jimmy Fallon, which says a lot about the seriousness of my little college that neighbors a Subway and city basketball court lovingly.