RCC prof co-creates San Diego Comic-Con Museum event

In May, Shamika Mitchell, PhD, an RCC English Professor, was the co-creator of a San Diego Comic-Con Museum event featuring Alitha E. Martinez, a comic book artist best known for her work for Marvel Comics’s Iron Man and DC’s Batgirl. “San Diego Comic-Con and the Comic-Con Museum are wonderful institutions that are committed to building community and supporting fandom,” says Mitchell, who is a founding member of the museum. She has recently launched Joystick Angels, a new project on Kickstarter, is the editor for WinC Magazine which debuts this month, and is the lead editor for Rae Comics.