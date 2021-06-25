8,000 North Dakotans Fear Eviction In Next 2 Months. Concerned?

How much does a North Dakotan need to make in order to affordably pay rent in the state?. There is a 2020 Out of Reach report that breaks down just how much individuals in each state (as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) need to make in order to affordably pay for a 2-bedroom rental. The report defines "affordable" as "the generally accepted standard of spending no more than 30% of gross income on rent and utilities." In some states, like California and New York, residents have to make between $30 and $40 per hour in order to afford rent. Thankfully, North Dakotans do not have to make as much to live affordably.