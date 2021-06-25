Melinda Wedgeworth, 60, of Orange, passed away on June 20, 2021, in Orange. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Serenity Oaks in Vidor, Texas. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, on February 28, 1961, she was the daughter of Marlon Bamburg and Willie Juanita (Rascoe) Paredez. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlon Bamburg and Willie Juanita (Rascoe) Paredez; and brothers, Marlon Ray Bamburg, Jr. and Mallie Bruce Bamburg. She is survived by her husband, Samuel P. Wedgeworth; children, Armando Trujillo, Miranda Lizama, Derrel Meshell and Samuel Christopher Wedgeworth; grandchildren, Audrey, Austin, McKenzie, Electra, Payton and Emilia (Emmy), Milena, Helany; and siblings, Michael Bamburg and Marissa Bamburg.