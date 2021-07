Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Binance Coin has had its fair share of regulatory trouble of late. Recently, Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said that “clear regulations are critical for continued growth” via a letter posted on the exchange’s website. In the same post, Zhao also claimed that Binance is looking to double its compliance team size by the end of the year – making it perhaps the biggest response from the exchange after regulatory hurdles faced in Japan, Germany, Thailand, and the U.K.