Bargain Hunting on 'Prime Day' Has its Limits

By Rebecca Day
EETimes.com
 16 days ago

It's Amazon Prime Day, which has the retail world abuzz. The 48-hour deals event, which began as a 24-hour discount extravaganza in 2015, has turned into a summertime Black Friday, this year returning to summer after Covid-19 pushed it to October last year. Prime Day may have started with Amazon,...

www.eetimes.com
ComputersT3.com

Amazon Prime Day: the best laptop deals for all

Amazon Prime Day sees huge discounts across the whole of the Amazon store for Prime members. With so many savings on offer, it helps to know where to look for the best Prime Day deals. While you may find bigger discounts on smaller items and accessories, you can get some deals on bigger items on June 21 and 22, such as laptops.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here and with comes your best chance to save big this year with amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smart home appliances to wearables. Today only, Amazon has discounted their Amazon Halo Band, and you can save $30. It’s down to a stunning $70, a dramatic 30% drop from its regular price of $100. If you’ve been looking for a chance to track your fitness, health, and sleep, this could be it.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thrasio Celebrates Record Breaking Prime Day

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio , the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and the largest acquirer of Amazon brands globally, is reporting its biggest Amazon Prime Day on record. Thrasio's portfolio of private label brands saw approximately 60% growth in revenue year over year across Amazon's...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon apologises to fishmonger for demand to drop ‘Prime Day’

Amazon has apologised to a fishmonger for demanding he stop using the term “Prime Day”.Lawyers acting for the online retail giant contacted Robin Moxon, who runs four stores in London, over his advertisements for top quality fresh fish.They claimed that shoppers could mistake references on his website to “Prime Day Boat Fish” for the US-based firm’s two-day event offering deals to its members.Mr Moxon had to explain that the term had been used by fish sellers long before Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 - and accused the firm of being “heavy handed and offensive”.“I basically said to...
TechnologyPCWorld

This 256GB U3 SD card is still at its Prime Day price

Anyone who needs to load up the storage capacity for their laptop or DSLR camera can find a good deal at Amazon today. The online retailer is selling a 256GB full-size Samsung Pro Plus SD card for $30. That's $20 off the MSRP, and the same price we saw on Prime Day.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for bargains this weekend? Us too. The good news is, if you're looking for items to make your summer that much better, Amazon has deals aplenty on top-rated items, including some that the Reviewed team has deemed the best of the best.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Dunelm’s summer sale has landed with bargains starting from 25p – here’s what to shop

Summertime is in full swing and many retailers are marking the season with flash sales – meaning there’s no better time to update your wardrobe or home interiors at a fraction of the cost.To give you a taster of what we’ve enjoyed so far, Zara slashed prices by 50 per cent in its summer bonanza, Sweaty Betty has knocked off an extra 20 per cent from its sale items and Nike launched its end of season event with up to 50 per cent off trainers, sportswear and more. There’s also still time to browse huge summer sales at both John...
Home & GardenELLE DECOR

20 Amazon Products You Can Buy to Completely Transform Your Outdoor Space

As the weather gets warmer, you're probably itching to get off your couch and spend as much time as possible outdoors. While it's nice to get away from your home for a while, it's sometimes even nicer to have an oasis in your own backyard to turn to. You definitely don't need to have a large outdoor space in order to transform it into something cozy, comfortable and enjoyable — you just need to have the right decor and setup. Shopping for these items on Amazon makes it easy to get stylish, functional pieces quickly and at an affordable price point.
Electronicsimore.com

AirPods Pro return to Prime Day low price in this one-day sale

With stellar AirPods deals on offer during the event, we quickly saw the true wireless earbuds climb to the top of our list of the most popular Prime Day purchases. If you didn't snag a set of AirPods Pro last month while they were steeply discounted, you have one more chance today with Woot offering the ANC earbuds for just $189.99.
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Mesa Market Swap Meet a bargain hunting ground

Bringing the East Valley together for over 20 years, the recently reopened the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet continues to support local entrepreneurs by hosting over 900 small businesses in one location. Located at Signal Butte and Baseline roads and open every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3...
ElectronicsGamespot

Today Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Cheaper Than Its Prime Day Price

If you didn't pick up a Fire TV Stick during Prime Day last month, you can snag one from Woot for only $20 right now, down from $40. This deal is only available today, but it actually beats Amazon's Prime Day price ($23). Woot's daily deals often sell out before the promotion ends, so you may want to hurry. As Woot is an Amazon company, Prime members get free shipping.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Upgrade Your Coffee Table With This Taschen Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
StocksInvestorPlace

DIDI Stock: The Huge News That Has Didi Plunging Days After Its IPO

Shares of Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are getting crushed in pre-market trading on Tuesday just days after the Chinese ride-hailing app’s U.S. initial public offering. The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) for DIDI stock were down nearly 20% by 8 a.m. Eastern after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of the company’s platform from app stores.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you control with Alexa, Google, and Homekit

Get total control over your outdoor lighting, holiday decorations, and other devices with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug. It lets you schedule and manage two devices from anywhere with the app or via Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google. Designed for outdoor use, this smart home gadget is splash-proof, weather-resistant, and durable. In fact, it has an IP44 rating which means it’s ready to stay outdoors. Moreover, the Wemo app lets you set automatic schedules for anything from floodlights to lawn ornaments. In fact, the WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug even gives you the option to protect your home with an Away Mode. It turns plugged-in lights on and off randomly to make it look like you’re at home, even when you’re not. Finally, the plug is easy to set up. Just download the app, plug in the device, and control your outdoor appliances from anywhere.

