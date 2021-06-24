Cancel
Nike Forecast Sends Shares on Their Biggest Rally Since 1987

By Kim Bhasin
Bloomberg
 18 days ago

Nike Inc. soared to an all-time high in the latest sign that consumers are opening their wallets more than expected as the pandemic eases in much of the world. The shares rose almost 16% Friday to a record $154.35 after the company projected that revenue this fiscal year will surpass $50 billion for the first time, benefiting from rebounding growth in North America. It was the steepest one-day gain for the stock since October 21, 1987, just days after the Black Monday crash.

