Retail

Prime Day 2021 was Amazon’s biggest sales event yet

By JG Julia Gray Follow
morningbrew.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, folks, we survived another Prime Day. Did we *need* a new waffle maker? No. But it was 50% off...and that’s how we explain Amazon selling 250+ million items to Prime members worldwide this week. Record-keeping: E-comm sales in the US exceeded $11 billion during Prime Day 2021—the biggest one...

