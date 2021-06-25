Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates

By Karen Brettell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of a 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the so-called core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. read more

“The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.”

The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.26% to 91.598.

It rose to a two-month high last Friday after policymakers at the Fed on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, indicating that the U.S. central bank will address rising price pressures sooner than previously expected.

The greenback slipped this week, however, as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on whether inflation increases are likely to be sustained.

Infrastructure spending is likely to help boost the U.S. economy after President Joe Biden announced a deal on Thursday, though it is not expected to make an impact in the short-term. read more

Sterling continued to weaken, a day after the Bank of England made no changes to its monetary policy. read more

The British pound was last down 0.08% on the day at $1.3909.

The greenback weakened to 110.58 Japanese yen , after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday.

That comes even as data on Friday showed that core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier.

“Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Consumer Prices#Producer Price Index#Core Inflation#Fx#Bk Asset Management#Fed#Sterling#The Bank Of England#British#Bdswiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Signals Continued Spending Growth

Visa released the June reading of the Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) registered 111.7 for June, down 11.6 points from the May reading of 123.3. The reading above 100 suggests consumer spending was expanding year-over-year, but at a slightly slower pace than was seen in May. The Visa SMI...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar, focus on U.S. inflation data

* COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock gains in check (Recasts, updates prices) July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony this week. Spot...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Pressure on risk currencies ebbs, U.S. inflation in focus

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve’s future policy tightening...
BusinessCFO.com

Fed Says Economy Not at Risk From Inflation Surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve has told Congress it isn’t planning to change its zero interest rate policy despite the recent surge in inflation. As measured by the price index for personal consumption expenditures, inflation has jumped from 1.2% in December 2020 to 3.9% in May, well above the Fed’s inflation objective of 2%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 2-1/2-month low, market shifts attention to Q2 GDP data

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday as the market awaited second-quarter growth data for more clues on policy direction, after the central bank cut reserve requirements to prop up the economy. The yuan had softened to its weakest level since late April on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($6.48 trillion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. While the move was flagged a few days earlier, the size of the cut was larger than expected, raising some concerns ahead of the release of June activity data and Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. However, most analysts did not think the cut in itself signalled a shift to an easier policy stance. "Last week's cut in the RRR suggests the economy is slowing more than desired and so there are downside risks to this week's real sector data," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. "We also suspect the PBOC will tolerate a weaker yuan, which would be a natural by-product of its easing stance." Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a more than two-week low of 6.4785 per dollar, 30 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4755. Traders and analysts said Monday's midpoint fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts, and it was 46 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4739 per dollar. However, the spot yuan didn't follow the weakening trend. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4743 at midday, 48 pips stronger than the previous late session close. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said instead of gauging impact on the market from higher liquidity against the backdrop of the RRR cut, markets should pay more attention to this week's data as evidence for the health of the broader economy. "If the upcoming China hard data for June and Q2 GDP justified PBOC's concern, a re-pricing of China growth slowing towards its annual target at around 6% will likely push the RMB to above the 6.5 handle," Cheung said. "Such case could open the door for PBOC's further easing and pose downside pressure on the RMB." Though China's decision to pump more liquidity into the financial system has dragged bond yields lower, many traders said its interest rate advantage over most major economies persisted and should continue to attract foreign capital inflows, supporting the yuan. The yield gap between China's 10-year government bonds and their U.S. counterpart stood at 163 basis points on Monday morning, the narrowest level since July 1, according to Refinitiv data. China's primary interbank money rates fell while treasury futures rose on Monday morning, following the RRR cut. The benchmark 10-year government bond futures for September delivery gained 0.27% by midday. The global dollar index rose to 92.193 at midday from the previous close of 92.147, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.478 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4785 6.4755 -0.05% Spot yuan 6.4743 6.4791 0.07% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.83% Spot change since 2005 27.84% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.16 98.06 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.193 92.147 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.478 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6422 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 0.1543 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Inflation, Powell's Testimony In Focus

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony for more clues on the timeline for tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday will help gauge...
Businesserienewsnow.com

Inflation is rising but the reasons why are changing

Americans have witnessed some wild price hikes over the past few months. Shortages and supply chain issues across the world have sent the cost to make and move goods soaring and left consumers paying up. Since then, prices for some pandemic favorites — such as lumber — have leveled off....
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has dropped back as the calendar moved into mid-July on the back of declining Fed rate hike expectations and collapsing US Treasury yields. And even though another hot inflation report is anticipated, markets are actually becoming less convinced that the Fed will hike interest rates anytime soon; action will be constrained to tapering off asset purchases.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Moves Sideways After Slipping to 1.37

The pound remained firmly at 1.37 against the dollar on Thursday. A barren economic calendar in the UK yesterday and the lingering impact of the US Federal Reserve’s minutes from its pivotal June 16 meeting meant it lacked impetus. Fed officials’ patient tone in terms of tightening monetary policy, which sent the dollar higher on Wednesday, continued to weigh on the pound.
WorldForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs After Strong Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major rivals in the European session on Friday, following the release of a report showing a stronger than expected Canadian job growth in June. Data from Statistics Canada showed that employment rose by 230,700 jobs in June following a decrease of 68,000 jobs...
Marketsatlanticcitynews.net

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 10.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,810.6 dollars per ounce. Gold rose 1.53...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Higher As European Shares Rise Amid Uptick In Treasury Yields

The euro advanced its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as U.S. treasury yields climbed and China’s central bank slashed the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points. The recovery in treasury yields helped ease some of the concerns about the pace...
Personal Financefinance-commerce.com

As economy reopened, U.S. consumer borrowing surged in May

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clears path for BoC stimulus cut

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.2% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back some of this week's decline, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for further reduction of the Bank of Canada's asset purchase program. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. "It looks encouraging," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think it's going to confirm what's widely anticipated next week. The Bank of Canada is going to adjust their tapering and reduce the amount of asset purchases." With Canadian vaccinations progressing at a rapid pace and provinces easing economic restrictions, the BoC is expected to cut bond purchases by C$1 billion to C$2 billion per week next Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could cap the central bank's optimism on the economic outlook, Sahota said. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2455 to the greenback, or 80.29 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit a 2-1/2 month low at 1.2590, while it was down 1.1% for the week. The loonie's gain on Friday came as Wall Street rebounded, recouping all its loses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved higher, as data showing a draw in U.S. inventories offset uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude settled 2.2% higher at $74.56 a barrel. Canadian bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 6 basis points at 1.325%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Community Policy