After a long wait the Brattleboro Senior Meals will be opening for our first Congregate meal on July 8th. Lunch will be served between Noon and 12:30. Contact: Cynthia Fisher, Director of Senior Meals, and make your reservation at (802) 257- 1236 or director@brattleboroseniormeals.org. for either our sit down lunch or to order a take out lunch. Take out lunches need to be picked up between 11:00 am to 11:30 am.