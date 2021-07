It was all about the rain at Fenway on Wednesday night, with weather coming into play right away by delaying the start by 30 minutes. Once we finally got things underway, it was clear the rain was going to come back at some point. Both sides got early home runs, and pitching with the lead Martín Pérez wanted to at least make it through an official game. Thanks to great defense from Kiké Hernández and three big double plays, the Red Sox did hold the lead by the time the tarp came out midway through the sixth.