Ohio House passes bill expanding definition of obstructing justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bill that expands the definition of obstructing justice has passed through the Ohio House of Representatives. House Bill 22 expands the definition of obstructing justice in Ohio to include failure to follow a lawful order from a law enforcement officer or diverting a law enforcement officer's attention. Someone accused of doing this could face legal action, such as a second-degree misdemeanor. The charge could be upgraded to a fifth-degree felony in the action creates the risk of physical harm.