John Lynskey: Thanks for everything. Take it easy.
Well, it’s been quite a journey; 37 years, but who’s counting? As the Good Book says, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.” A time to start, a time to finish, a time to stay, and a time to leave. So my tenure at CCHS has concluded; I thought it would last forever, but now forever has come to an end. The stage is set for a second act, while there is still time to act, because after all, time waits for no one.communitynewspapers.com