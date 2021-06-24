Cancel
Sharpsville, IN

Tri-Central bringing back ag, FFA programs

By Spencer Durham Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 18 days ago
Leah Cruea

SHARPSVILLE — Corn, soybeans, grain silos and farm setups dot the landscape around Tri-Central Community Schools.

Yet, the curriculum at the rural school district hasn’t reflected that landscape for close to three decades.

But that’s about to change.

Tri-Central is reviving its agriculture program for the 2021-22 school year. And new ag teacher Leah Cruea is uniquely equipped to handle the upstart program.

Cruea was a freshman at Waldron High School in Shelby County when its ag program was brought back.

The program had a revolving door of teachers and Cruea, through her different officer positions with Future Farmers of America (FFA), helped them get acclimated.

“I helped bridge the gap between teachers and alumni,” she said.

Cruea is currently finishing her degree through Western Governors University and will graduate next fall. She will complete her student teaching while working at Tri-Central.

“She’s willing to take on the challenge of starting it up,” said Superintendent Dave Driggs.

“It felt like a God thing to get an opportunity to do something I did as a student,” Cruea added. “It felt like a calling and a good place to start my career.”

The school board approved her hiring last week.

Driggs said bringing back the ag program made sense, given the importance of farming in the community. There was also interest among the school board.

Tri-Central intends to build interest by offering classes to its sixth- and eighth-grade classes, said Adam Long, middle and high school principal.

Intro to ag and other classes will be offered at the high school level. This will offer a graduation pathway.

Long and Cruea said additional classes will depend on feedback from students.

“The options are limitless,” Long said.

That’s not much of an understatement. There’s much more to agriculture than traditional crop and animal farming.

One can study soils, agriculture business management, machinery sales — there’s even room for technology-inclined individuals as GPS becomes more and more integrated into machinery.

And that barely scratches the surfaces.

Long hopes the new program will give students who aren’t interested in sitting in class all day another avenue. Agriculture is a field where students can get their hands dirty and apply STEM skills, such as math.

Almost every student has sat in a math class and asked themselves, “When will I ever use this?”

Cruea was one of those students. Then she learned about food rationing.

“Ag proves to students there are practicable things with math,” she said.

Public speaking is another skill students can learn.

Long said he has seen competitions where students try to sell a piece of farm machinery. This requires the ability to give a sales pitch, and know pricing and features of other similar makes and models.

“I think the more they’re exposed to it, they’ll realize ag is the backbone of a lot of things,” Cruea added.

An FFA program won’t begin until 2022-23 at the earliest. Tri-Central will have to apply, file the necessary paperwork and prove that its ag department is a legitimate program.

It shouldn’t be too hard, as there’s already early support from the community, especially from local ag businesses.

“They’re constantly saying, ‘We need employees from the area,’” Long said.

Ryan Campbell, vice president of Total Seed Production in Tipton, said they see opportunities for internships with Tri-Central ag students.

“There are a lot of jobs that aren’t just driving tractor or working with animals,” he said. “Ag programs in schools are an opportunity to expose students to ag that might not have grown up on a farm.”

Tipton schools and its ag and FFA programs will be partners with Tri-Central as the latter builds its programs.

“The amount of support I’ve seen since I’ve been hired has been amazing,” Cruea said.

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

