Wiley Publishes Study on Business Information Literacy

The Florida Literacy Coalition, thanks to support from the Florida Blue Foundation, recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Sarasota-based Safe Children Coalition for its Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program. The grant will help area families with young children to learn to make informed decisions about their health and healthcare by promoting health literacy about nutrition, preventative healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices. Parents are provided with health-related materials, workshops, hands-on projects, and are given the information they need to keep themselves and their family healthy. The grant objectives include measurables for parent participation, instruction time, an increase in awareness of local resources and coping strategies for mental health issues and stress, and gains in understanding of nutrition facts on food labels and prescription labels, and insurance deductibles.