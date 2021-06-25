Cancel
Nashville, TN

Wiley Publishes Study on Business Information Literacy

By Haley Charlton
belmont.edu
 16 days ago

Claire Wiley, associate professor and research and instruction librarian, co-authored “We’re a Little Different: Business Information Literacy Perspectives on the ACRL Framework” which was recently published in Communications in Information Literacy. This article, which shares findings from the final stage of a grant-supported mixed-method study, discusses how business librarians use...

news.belmont.edu
