Library, First Year Seminar Faculty Publish Journal Article in ‘Communications in Information Literacy’

By Haley Charlton
belmont.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrary faculty Jenny Mills, Nicole Fox and Claire Wiley collaborated with First Year Seminar faculty Rachael Flynn and Dana Shaw to design and assess a sequence of assignments to teach students how to evaluate information using the BEAM method, which shifts the focus from what sources are (primary, secondary, popular, scholarly) to a focus on what the writer will do with the information.

news.belmont.edu
