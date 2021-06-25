Illinois Giving Away Millions In Vax Lottery, Here’s The Schedule

When it comes to states with the highest number of pet adoptions in the United States, Illinois dominates the Midwest. According to data from the website honestpaws.com when it comes to states that have adopted the most pets over the past five years Illinois is king of the Midwest. Their number show that overall Illinois ranks 7th over the past five years for pet adoptions behind only Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Vermont. Illinois averages 118% pet adoptions over the past five years, apparently that means that the demand is greater than the supply, meaning they are bringing animals to Illinois to be adopted. Now when it comes to Illinois neighboring states Missouri comes in at 95.7% rate, Iowa has an adoption rate of 90%, and two states with the worst adoption percentages are West Virginia, and Hawaii, both of them are in the low 50%.