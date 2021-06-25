Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You Can Stay In The Groundhog Day B+B For $200 A Night

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Airbnb listing didn't say if you'd be woken up every morning with I Got You Babe but you can probably request it. How good of a movie was Groundhog Day? That's an honest question because I'm not really sure. I love it. I've seen it probably at least 7 or 8 times, but I feel like my opinion of it has been tainted because it was such a local story when it was filmed in the area. I'm pretty sure it was basically a local holiday when Bill Murray came to town to film the scene at the gravel pit.

kickam1530.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundhog Day#Suburbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Movies
Related
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Sundays with Phil: Visitors can meet the famous groundhog

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil is going to be spending Sundays at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center, offering free in-person meet and greets. The new program, called Sundays with Phil, started on July 4, and will continue every other Sunday for the foreseeable future. A member of the Inner Circle and Punxsutawney Phil will be at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Illinois State1440 WROK Radio

Stay at Illinois’ Famous Cherry Tree Inn B&B Featured in Popular Film

This beautiful Victorian home in Woodstock may look familiar to you. This bed & breakfast is where Bill Murray stayed in the 1992 movie, Groundhog Day. As you'll see in the pictures, your stay here will be top notch all around. From the four 2nd floor suites that include the room that Bill Murray's character 'Phil' stayed in, to the gorgeous grounds surrounding the house. This home was masterfully restored.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Reasons Why Ghostbusters 2 Is Much Better Than You Remember It

Okay, confession time. I actually like Ghostbusters 2 better than Ghostbusters. I know. What am I smoking, right? Hardly anybody likes Ghostbusters 2. Not even Bill Murray! But, Ghostbusters 2 was my very first Ghostbusters movie, so it holds a very special place in my heart. It was the first movie where I was actually introduced to Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Harold Ramis, so it definitely has that nostalgia factor for me.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
LifestylePosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

You’re Gonna Love These Ten Texas Air B&Bs

Well ya, duh, we've been cooped up for over a year! There are so many places to see in Texas that the destinations are truly endless for a state as great as ours, but what about making the adventure less about what you'll do when you get there and more about where you'll stay when you do?
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Bachelorette Whispers, Busey B-Day & Getting Bucked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On an all new episode of “The Bachelorette,” the group date got weird fast when the guys were asked to talk sexy to a giant ear. Katie changed things up when it came to the rose ceremony, making it more like Survivor than ever before. We celebrate...
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Check out B&B Theatres movie experience

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "B&B Theatre is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Family-owned and operated B&B Theatres is open for business and the summer blockbuster season is off and running with the release of FAST 9! Be sure to check out FAST 9 on a B&B Theatres GRAND SCREEN! Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com….and enjoy the magic of the movies!
Festivalinterlochenpublicradio.org

Wind and Rhythm: Happy B-Day USA

How do you celebrate Independence Day? With hot dogs and a baseball game? Sunscreen and swimming pools? What about patriotic music and a slice of apple pie?. This week on Wind & Rhythm we say “Happy Birthday to the USA," right here at the gathering place for people who love band music.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Cast: Where You Have Seen The Stars Of The Netflix Horror Movies Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. One of the most taxing things about being a fan of horror movies is having to wait for the next installment of your new favorite franchise, but, that is not the case with the Fear Street movies on Netflix. Inspired by the young adult book series by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, a three parts of this chilling trilogy (one taking place in the mid-1990s, the second during the dawn of the slasher era, and the finale in the time of witch trials) are being made available to stream within one week of each other. The Fear Street cast (some of which appear in each installment) also boasts an impressive variety of up-and-coming young stars and familiar faces, such as this actress who might be on her way to joining the Scream Queens Hall of Fame.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

B-Movie Gems You Have to See!

Marvelous Videos presents a selection of B-movie gems…. Everyone loves B-movies. No, I didn’t say Bee Movie, I said B-movies. To those unaware, they are low-budget schlock produced by independent companies either for the direct-to-video market or for a limited release to be picked up by a potential cult following.
Celebritieswpde.com

Zaila Avant-garde knew winning National Spelling Bee word thanks to Bill Murray

(WPDE) — The National Spelling Bee champ knew how to spell the winning word thanks to an actor well-known in the Lowcountry. Zaila Avant-garde, 14, made history on Thursday when she became the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and correctly spelled the word "murraya." She told CNN she knew how to spell it thanks to Bill Murray.
Books & Literaturewpr.org

Jean Hanff Korelitz's 'The Plot' Deals With A Writer's Worst Fear

The epigraph to Jean Hanff Korelitz's seventh novel, "The Plot," is probably the best six-word tease for it. It's a quote attributed to T.S. Eliot:. "Good writers borrow, great writers steal." It's here where Korelitz drops a parenthetical kicker with, "(but possibly stolen from Oscar Wilde)." It's the opening salvo...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Star Wars' Oscar Isaac's The Addams Family sequel

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac is soon to return as Gomez Addams in the sequel to the animated film The Addams Family, just in time for Halloween. The first trailer for the upcoming The Addams Family 2 was just released this week and gives us a closer look at what this kooky group will be up to this year.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.

Comments / 0

Community Policy