SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team has announced the addition of Adrian Sanders to the coaching staff as an assistant coach. Sanders joins UCSB after spending three years on the coaching staff at Southern University, where she served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. In her first season in 2018-19, she helped guide the Lady Jaguars to the 2018-19 SWAC Regular Season Championship, 2019 SWAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance with a 20-13 overall record and 14-4 mark in conference play. In both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, Southern finished third in the conference regular season standings.