The members of Big Scenic Nowhere have deep roots in the stoner rock world. You have lead singer and bassist Tony Reed leading Washington’s Mos Generator, guitarist Gary Arce being an original member of desert rock progentitors Yawning Man, drummer Bill Stinson also playing in Yawning Man, and Bob Balch who has been the guitarist for Fu Manchu since 1996. These four have teamed up in a new band called Big Scenic Nowhere and they’ve already released a debut album called Vision Beyond Horizon in 2020, as well as an EP called Lavender Blues.