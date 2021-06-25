NIL: WVU’s Role As Landscape Awaits Seismic Change

If anyone would have a good handle on the ins and outs of the quickly changing Name Image and Likeness landscape in collegiate sports, it would be West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. However, even with his involvement at the highest levels of NCAA, as a member of both the Division I Council (he’ll become the chair next month) and the chair of the Division I Football Oversight Committee, he admits that the future of the space, and how college will deal with the student athletes in their care, remains as foggy as a mountain valley morning. That state of affairs persists even though it is just days from the July 1 deadline when laws and rules packages governing NIL in several states will go into effect, and quite possibly without an overarching set of guidelines from the NCAA.