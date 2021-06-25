Cancel
Video Games

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Opening Cinematic

By Jason Ganos
nintendowire.com
 16 days ago

Nintendo super fan since birth, Jason is the creator of Amiibo News and editor-in-chief at Nintendo Wire. One of his life goals is to provide the latest Nintendo news to fellow gamers with his natural know-how.

nintendowire.com
#Super Rush#Amiibo News#Nintendo Wire
Tennisnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario and sports have had a symbiotic relationship since the early days of the NES, giving people at home arcade twists on the classic physical games of skill. Outings in the likes of golf, tennis, soccer/football, baseball, and all the way to the Olympics have seen Nintendo’s all-star roster challenge each other in a variety of ways on virtually every platform. Mario Golf: Super Rush now sees Nintendo’s first golf outing since World Tour on 3DS back in 2013 and brings with it a slew of new features that make it arguably one of the best entries in all of the Mario sports series. Super Rush features not only a return to form, but refreshing gameplay thanks to its multiple modes and new takes on golf between Speed Golf and Battle Golf.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Mario Golf: Super Rush

Judging from the name itself, players already know they are in for a different kind of golfing experience when they boot up Mario Golf: Super Rush, Nintendo’s latest foray into the sporting world of golf. Unlike Mario Kart or Mario Tennis, this is not just the activity adorned with a coat of Mario paint as Mario Golf: Super Rush essentially turns golf on its head and into a frenetic race full of battles, special abilities, and chaotic fun.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 available now, meet the allies and Monsties that await you

RPG fans with a love of creature collecting, rejoice! Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is officially out today, bringing with it a turn based spin on the familiar franchise and its own storyline to dive into. A full on plot needs a full cast of characters, and Capcom has been rolling out trailers dedicated to your allies and their Monsties. Check them out below:
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 joins this week’s eShop roundup

The weekend is almost here and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to check out the latest games to hit the Nintendo eShop. This week’s highlights includes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, in which you’ll journey through a world of epic monsters, along with Boomerang X, an action-packed arcade game featuring a mythical dark world and your trusty – and sharp – boomerang.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 239: Switch OLED Model Reactions, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Review, and More

You’ll pro-bably want to tune in to this one! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill react to the announcement of the Switch OLED Model – likely the closest thing we’ll ever get to the fabled “Switch Pro.” Just what is this new addition to the Switch family? Is it worth the $50 price increase? Does it come anywhere close to the lofty hopes and dreams that fans had for a Pro model? The hosts break down all these questions and more as they discuss this random bombshell announcement from the Big N, even if it’s become something of a joke.
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Ultra-Rare Copy Of The Original NES Zelda Just Sold For $870,000

Update [Sat 10th Jul, 2021 07:30 BST]: Well, it's official - a week later the same Legend of Zelda NES cartridge has now sold for $870,000 USD. This not only surpasses the amount Super Mario Bros. sold for, but also makes it the highest-priced video game that has ever been sold at an auction. That's a lot of rupees.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Nintendo Switch)

Retro 2D platformers are a dime a dozen on the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense, because a) they’re fun to play, and b) they’re perfectly suited for gaming on the go. If you find yourself in need of a new one at this present time, allow me to point you towards Astalon: Tears of the Earth.
Video Gamesfox35orlando.com

Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

DALLAS - A popular video game from the 1980s snagged a record-breaking price tag at an auction this week. An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 sold for $870,000. It was part of Heritage Auctions Video Games Auction, which is continuing through the...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl listed for Nintendo Switch on GameFly

Rental firm GameFly, which has been known for leaking a number of titles early, has published a listing for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Nickelodeon has previously published Super Smash Bros style games on iOS and Android using its established roster of cartoon characters. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl would be the company’s first attempt of bringing over their Smash style mobile titles to console. The game is listed as being published by Game Mill and coming 5th October.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Legend of Zelda Becomes Most Expensive Game Auction

A sealed copy of a classic game for the Nintendo Entertainment System has set a new record. The Legend of Zelda auction record is a hefty sum. However, it is certainly not the first to go for a big price. In early April, a copy of the original Super Mario Bros. sold at auction for $660,000.
ComicsComicBook

Toonami Reviews Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block might be most commonly associated with anime and the like, it regularly dips into other mediums and genres. For example, Toonami will occasionally even review the latest and greatest video games, and this weekend, Toonami's TOM shared a review for the recently released video game Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The collection includes three different titles, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge, and while it is clear that TOM is historically a fan of the franchise, it is also clear that he understands why some might be put off from the new release.
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Here Comes Niko! gets release date info in newest trailer

It’s nearly time to jump into the cozy 3D platformer Here Comes Niko!, brought to you by Gears for Breakfast. We learned about game where you’ll become a “professional friend” during the Wholesome Games Direct last month, and now we’re treated to truly delightful news: it’ll be released on Steam on August 3rd, and then on Nintendo Switch “soon after.”

