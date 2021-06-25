Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Version 1.0.5 update available June 26th, Part 3 DLC out now

To the surprise of many, CrossCode has been treated to a native PlayStation 5 version that is available right now. Head on over to the PS Store and you'll be able to purchase the current-gen edition for £15.99/$19.99, but concrete details are very scarce at the time of writing. What fans have worked out is that the game offers a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, but you won't be able to transfer your save between the two consoles. The download is also only 569MB, which is sort of insane when you consider the PS4 version is 3.29GB.