Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Version 1.0.5 update available June 26th, Part 3 DLC out now

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is almost over which means the long-anticipated Version 1.0.5 update for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town should be here soon in its localized glory. Initially released last month in Japan, the update was delayed for western regions due to the amount of new dialogue and text as addressed by XSEED Games earlier this month. Today, they have some good news as Version 1.0.5 will be available Saturday, June 26th. XSEED posted the following statement on the site’s blog:

