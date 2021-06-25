Cancel
Miami, FL

NJ Dad, Daughter, Son In-Law Among Nearly 100 Missing In Miami's Champlain Towers Collapse

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
Harry Rosenberg and daughter Malky Weisz Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Jewish Breaking News (original source unclear)

A New Jersey couple was among nearly 100 people missing Friday, the day after a 12-story building collapsed in Miami.

Harry Rosenberg, his daughter Malky Weisz and husband, Benny, were still unaccounted for, Jewish Breaking News reports.

The young married couple from Lakewood was on vacation and had left a neighbor with a key to bring in their mail while they were away, NBC reports.

“This is a rescue operation not recovery," U.S. Congressman Christopher H. Smith (R-NJ) said. "People have survived for days under rubble.

“I have spoken to Harry, Benny and Malky’s friend Eli Levitan who is on the scene at the condo site to convey my deep concern. He said more needs to be done."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found that the northeast corridor of the Champlain Towers South -- a 12-story building -- collapsed around 1:30 a.m., impacting nearly 55 apartments.

Bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight Thursday, bringing the death count to four as of Friday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on "Good Morning America."

The unidentified New Jersey couple hadn't been heard from since the collapse, and a special prayer service was held at the Lakewood Synagogue Thursday.

While an official cause of the collapse has not yet been identified, experts say it may have been due to construction or engineering defects.

