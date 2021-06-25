Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Kayden’s Law Reforms PA Child Custody Statute

By Greg Barton
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Legislation providing urgently needed reform to PA’s child custody statute has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 78, known as Kayden’s Law, is in honor of 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso. In August 2018, her biological father brutally murdered her during an unsupervised weekend visit. The visit had been ordered by the court in the custody case between the father and Kayden’s mother, despite evidence of abusive and violent behavior by the father. The bill would help protect children by making their safety and welfare the principle focus in any custody dispute. It does that by imposing safety conditions and restrictions on visitation in cases of abuse; modifying the factors that a judge must consider in making a custody award to put the focus on the health and safety of the child; and recommending better training of all court personnel involved in custody cases. Senate Bill 78 now moves to the state House for consideration.

