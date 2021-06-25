Fatal Crash Investigation In York

YORK – Police in York are investigating a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and a vehicle. Authorities say a male dirt bike operator struck a vehicle at the intersection of Fulton & E. Princess Streets on Thursday around 7 p.m. Police say the dirt bike attempted to pass the vehicle while traveling east on Princess Street. The dirt bike struck the passenger side of an SUV, causing the bike and the driver to slide across the road, coming to rest in front of 223 Fulton Street. The dirt bike operator was not wearing a helmet. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. York City Police are investigating. The York County Coroner’s office has ruled the death as accidental.