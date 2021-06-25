PA Lemon Law Adds Motorcycles

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously approved legislation that would add motorcycles under PA’s Automobile Lemon Law. House Bill 69 would include motorcycles in the definition of a new motor vehicle in the Lemon Law, requiring manufacturers to fix any defect substantially impairing its use. Supporters of the bill say with motorcycles being significant investments, if you purchase or lease a new motorcycle and defects are affecting its safety, value, or use, the manufacturer should fix it. The measure now heads to the Senate for further action.