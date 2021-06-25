Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Bill Aids PA Therapeutic Fishing Programs

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – A bill aimed at helping veterans and others in recovery by waiving license fees in PA for recreational fishing has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 241 will exempt the cost of PA fishing licenses for veterans and others taking steps towards physical or mental recovery as part of therapeutic recreation events or programs. It would provide for a dedicated exemption for individuals participating in therapeutic angling programs sponsored by various established service groups, such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors. The PA Fish and Boat Commission estimated over 60 different service organizations and hundreds of unique one-day fishing opportunity events across PA would have qualified for exemption under the provisions of the bill, which now goes to the state House.

wdac.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Recreational Fishing#Aids#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti suspects say they meant to arrest, not kill president -report

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - A group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise told investigators they were there to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
TennisNBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy