Bill Aids PA Therapeutic Fishing Programs

HARRISBURG – A bill aimed at helping veterans and others in recovery by waiving license fees in PA for recreational fishing has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 241 will exempt the cost of PA fishing licenses for veterans and others taking steps towards physical or mental recovery as part of therapeutic recreation events or programs. It would provide for a dedicated exemption for individuals participating in therapeutic angling programs sponsored by various established service groups, such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors. The PA Fish and Boat Commission estimated over 60 different service organizations and hundreds of unique one-day fishing opportunity events across PA would have qualified for exemption under the provisions of the bill, which now goes to the state House.