ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Brenda Hyatt Jones, 68, who died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Pastor Daniel Goodman will be officiating the services. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Floyd, Josh Conde, Bryce Bouillion, Marlon Padilla, Aubrey Bazinet and Joshua Hardy, II. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Floyd and Braydin Clostio.