Those still looking to get hyphy after Mac Dre Day on the 5th can’t do much better than seeing San Francisco underground rap legend and Mac Dre collaborator Andre Nickatina—the killa whale—bring the party to South Side SJ’s Branham Lounge. Often spoken in the same breath as both the Thizz Entertainment founder and E-40, the artist formerly known as Dre Dog has been steadily releasing West Coast underground classics for the past three decades, and even rapped over a sample of “Juicy” a year before Biggie. He might be “The Most Hated Man in ‘Frisco,” but he’ll be feeling the love in San Jose.