Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 18 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley makes a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole. In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

www.pgatour.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travelers Championship#The Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
Detroit, MIStamford Advocate

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy's about to pickpocket Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy talks after arrival in County Kilkenny yesterday. “The last time I was on the 18th green here was that prize-giving ceremony. Tiger Woods won and I somehow sneaked my way under the ropes on to the back of the green. I was standing right behind him and his...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Jon Rahm gets ANGRY WITH CAMERAMAN at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm is in the hottest form of his career at the moment and he made a superb start to his second round at the Scottish Open on Friday. Having shot 5-under-par in the first round, he began his second round with six birdies in his first nine holes. The putter was working well and nothing could go wrong for the World No. 1.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Scottish Open, everybody against Jon Rahm

The European Tour this week steals the show at the PGA Tour and in Scotland, from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 July in North Berwick, it will be the protagonist with the Scottish Open, an event that precedes the 149th edition of The Open (15-18 July in England ). The...
Golftalesbuzz.com

Bubba Watson’s meltdown costs him shot to win Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — Bubba Watson has won the Travelers Championship three times and cashed nearly $5 million in prize money at the tournament. He’s had so many memorable things happen to him at TPC River Highlands he might as well own the place. Sunday’s final round, however, is a memory...
GolfSkySports

Scottish Open: Matt Fitzpatrick shares lead, Jon Rahm one shot behind

Fitzpatrick's 67 lifted him to 14 under alongside Thomas Detry, while Rahm goes into the final day a shot behind after he three-putted two of the first three greens at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick before recovering to card a 69. Rahm shared the halfway lead with Detry and...
GolfCBS Sports

British Open 2021 predictions, Open Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks by PGA insider

The 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday, July 15 at Royal St George's in Sandwich, England, and the course has produced several unlikely British Open winners. Ben Curtis, the 2003 champion, was one of the most unexpected in golf history, coming into his major championship debut ranked 396th in the world and without a top-10 PGA Tour finish. It was the first of his four professional wins over the next 12 years. Darren Clarke's 2014 win also came as a shock, as the 42-year-old had not finished in the top 10 at a major in more than a decade, while Bill Rogers' victory at St George's was one of his four in 1981, but he ended his career with just six.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bubba Watson becomes LATEST player to WITHDRAW from the Open Championship!

Bubba Watson has withdrawn from the Open Championship as a result of Covid-19-related issues, on the same day that Hideki Matsuyama pulled out as well. Watson has pulled out of the 149th Open at Royal St George's after being identified as a close contact of an individual testing positive for Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy