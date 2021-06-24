Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley makes a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole. In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.www.pgatour.com