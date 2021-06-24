Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

The 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday, July 15 at Royal St George's in Sandwich, England, and the course has produced several unlikely British Open winners. Ben Curtis, the 2003 champion, was one of the most unexpected in golf history, coming into his major championship debut ranked 396th in the world and without a top-10 PGA Tour finish. It was the first of his four professional wins over the next 12 years. Darren Clarke's 2014 win also came as a shock, as the 42-year-old had not finished in the top 10 at a major in more than a decade, while Bill Rogers' victory at St George's was one of his four in 1981, but he ended his career with just six.